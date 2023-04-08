Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,052 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $53,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE:TFC opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
