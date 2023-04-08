Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average is $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

