Tufton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 58,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $452.62. The firm has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

