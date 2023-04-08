Northeast Investment Management Has $721,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $211.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.49. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.