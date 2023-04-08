Northeast Investment Management Purchases 5,580 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 196,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.65 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

