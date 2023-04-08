Financial Council Asset Management Inc Sells 108 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 92,467 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $452.62. The firm has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.71.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

