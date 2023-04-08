Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 563 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 621,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 16,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

