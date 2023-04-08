Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 23,676 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,676 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

