Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.7% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $234.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.