Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $158.83 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $192.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.11. The firm has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

