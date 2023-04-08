Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 719 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 168.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $65,465,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

