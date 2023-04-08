Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Raised by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 914.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Biogen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.0% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,325,000 after buying an additional 210,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,268,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen Trading Up 1.0 %

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

BIIB opened at $286.80 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.70 and its 200-day moving average is $276.31.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

