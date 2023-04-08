Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,173,676,000 after buying an additional 351,136 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,518,117,000 after acquiring an additional 316,416 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 565,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $104.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.