Westwood Management Corp IL Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Visa by 30.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,052,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,336 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

