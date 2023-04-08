Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 261,904 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

