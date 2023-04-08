Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 20,479 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 149.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,257,681,000 after purchasing an additional 115,259 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,077,000 after acquiring an additional 84,849 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS opened at $155.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.20. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

