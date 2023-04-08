Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $75.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

