Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.79.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,314,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

