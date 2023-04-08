Comerica Bank Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Comerica Bank cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $97.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

