Comerica Bank Acquires 3,190 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 123,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,686,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,031,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.30.

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,952 shares of company stock worth $14,589,935. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $321.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The firm has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.77.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

