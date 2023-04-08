United Asset Strategies Inc. Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 254.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,246 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.7% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $112.33 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day moving average of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $285.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.