Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lessened by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

