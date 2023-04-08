Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 595 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.8% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $285.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.