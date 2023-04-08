CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 21,244 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 812.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

