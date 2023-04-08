Comerica Bank Has $11.69 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $187.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day moving average of $207.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.72 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PCTY. DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.36.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.