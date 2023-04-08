iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 158,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 95,480 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 398,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 76,048 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

