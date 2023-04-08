Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 148,318 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 148,318 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 96,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $92.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

