Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after acquiring an additional 412,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 353,668 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,410,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,918,000 after purchasing an additional 176,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $375.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.81. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $392.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $13,848,825. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

