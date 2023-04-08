Comerica Bank Acquires 41,940 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41,940 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Ares Management worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.89.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $79.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average is $75.32. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 362.35%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 139,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 139,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,969,116 shares of company stock valued at $34,837,651 and sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.