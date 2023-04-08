AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,540 shares of company stock worth $98,690,933 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,530.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,468.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,413.25. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.