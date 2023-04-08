Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 1,176 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,176 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 105,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,895,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $232.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.92. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

