First Bank & Trust Acquires New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

