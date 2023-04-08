CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

