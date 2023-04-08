CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 866 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Solar by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,047 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar Stock Up 1.4 %

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $204.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.53. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $219.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

