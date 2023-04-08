CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $36,071,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,319,000. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $483.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.54 and its 200 day moving average is $489.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

