CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,746,000 after purchasing an additional 733,494 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after acquiring an additional 594,320 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 438,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 504,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,183,000 after acquiring an additional 261,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $99.11.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.