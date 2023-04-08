CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.59.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

