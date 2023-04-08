CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,475 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 95,541 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB opened at $131.05 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.35.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

