CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $153.15 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

