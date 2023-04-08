CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $312.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.20.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

