Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RPM International were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in RPM International by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in RPM International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

RPM International Stock Down 3.7 %

RPM International stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.71.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

