Successful Portfolios LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
