Successful Portfolios LLC Invests $207,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $140.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average of $136.75.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

