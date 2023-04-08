DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3,427.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DD stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

