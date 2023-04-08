Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 429 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

