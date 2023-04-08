Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Takes Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 42.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 13.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.