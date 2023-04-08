Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DexCom by 319.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 184.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,769,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in DexCom by 317.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,664,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,129 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $161,080,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 298.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,475,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $184,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,903 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $112.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $130.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,130 shares of company stock valued at $22,363,029 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

