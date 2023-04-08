Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,604 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.11% of Agree Realty worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 156,342 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADC. Mizuho reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Shares of ADC opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.96. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $80.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

