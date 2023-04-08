Girard Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 2,925 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

General Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

General Electric stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

