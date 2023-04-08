Manning & Napier Group LLC Invests $3.04 Million in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.75.

NYSE:CRL opened at $196.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $308.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

